ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.14

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.84 or 0.07418283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.85 or 0.99997885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00852506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002790 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

