Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of AROW traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. 38,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,722. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $525.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

