Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in August

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGTF. National Bankshares raised their price target on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

ARGTF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

