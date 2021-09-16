Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2020 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

