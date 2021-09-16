ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00141749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00803428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046421 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

