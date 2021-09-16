Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 190.71 ($2.49), with a volume of 115087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.73 ($2.48).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.08.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.