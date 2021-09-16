Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6,064.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,064 ($79.23) and last traded at GBX 5,988.03 ($78.23), with a volume of 67127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,854 ($76.48).

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,308 ($69.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.86 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,608.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,060.24.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

