Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The company has a market cap of £14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,018.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,233.16. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.