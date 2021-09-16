Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ASBFY opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

