Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,939.60

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,939.60 ($25.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,891.50 ($24.71). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,895 ($24.76), with a volume of 217,910 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,939.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,958.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

