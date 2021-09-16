Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

