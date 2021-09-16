Atria Investments LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $479.94 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

