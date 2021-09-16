Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,488 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $271.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

