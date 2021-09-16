Atria Investments LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

