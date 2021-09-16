Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $61,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

