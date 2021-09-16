Atria Investments LLC Purchases 19,666 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

