Atria Investments LLC Sells 550 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.76 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

