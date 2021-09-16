AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 88,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,006,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,716,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.