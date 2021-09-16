Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AUUD stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Auddia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Get Auddia alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.