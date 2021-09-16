Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Trading 4.7% Higher

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.57. 15,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 46,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 20.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

