Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.46. 49,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.80. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

