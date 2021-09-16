AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.76 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NYSE:AN traded up $6.80 on Friday, hitting $117.29. 1,968,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,601. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

