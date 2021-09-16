AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,596.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,594.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,477.95. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

