AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $223.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,690. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

