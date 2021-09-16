Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,929. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.