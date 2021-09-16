Aviva PLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pool by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $477.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.68 and a 200-day moving average of $428.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.38 and a 1 year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

