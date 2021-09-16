Aviva PLC Purchases 7,522 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

