Aviva PLC Sells 3,454 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average of $403.56.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

