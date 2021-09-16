Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

