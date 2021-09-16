Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aware by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

