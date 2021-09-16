AXPR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,705.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. AXPR has a market cap of $3.67 million and $44,705.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00144650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00832770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047394 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

