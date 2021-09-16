Aya Gold & Silver’s (AYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s current price.

AYA has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

TSE AYA traded down C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.25. 206,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,365. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.94 million and a P/E ratio of -787.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

