Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in August

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AZZUF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Azarga Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

