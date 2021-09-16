Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.74.

NYSE AZUL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 19.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

