B. Riley Boosts Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $14.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $403.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

