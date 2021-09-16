B. Riley Weighs in on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,651,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 855,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

