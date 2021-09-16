Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

