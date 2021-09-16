Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a sell rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -63.27. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$15.50 and a twelve month high of C$53.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

