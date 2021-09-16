Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Bally’s worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

