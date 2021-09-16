bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $231,855.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $77.43 or 0.00161771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00140970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00800898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046580 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

