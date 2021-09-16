Bank of America Begins Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.