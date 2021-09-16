Barclays Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.90 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.52 ($11.20).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

