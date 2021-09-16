Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.46

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.46 and last traded at C$23.49, with a volume of 1539740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.44.

ABX has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.15.

The company has a market cap of C$41.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

