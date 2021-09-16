Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.59. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

