Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.59. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.