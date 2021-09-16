Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.85

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.85 ($79.82) and traded as high as €71.30 ($83.88). Befesa shares last traded at €70.60 ($83.06), with a volume of 37,624 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFSA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.89.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

