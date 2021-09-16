Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider George Kilpatrick Acquires 4,000 Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) insider George Kilpatrick purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.42 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of A$21,680.00 ($15,485.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bega Cheese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

