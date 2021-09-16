Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 83,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,130. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

