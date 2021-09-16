Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,217. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,374,509.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,902,214 shares of company stock valued at $267,489,304. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

