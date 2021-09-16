Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 948 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 337,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

