Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $143,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $2,951,000.

NYSEARCA:GAMR opened at $89.02 on Thursday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03.

